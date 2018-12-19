Teacher remanded accused of engaging in sex act with teenager

A 24-year-old teacher has appeared in court for the second time, accused of engaging in a sexual act with a teenage boy.

The woman is accused of defilement of the teenager earlier this year.

The female teacher was arrested at Dublin Airport in October, and brought to Swords District Court and charged with two offences.

She is accused of engaging in a sex act with a child under the age of 17 on February 1st and 13th this year.

The woman was a teacher in a Dublin school at the time of the alleged offences.

Legal aid was granted as the court heard she had lost her job.

She was remanded on bail to appear in court again on Wednesday morning, where the court heard DPP directions are not ready in the case and an adjournment was sought.

The matter was put back until February 13th and the accused was remanded on continuing bail.

She did not speak during the brief hearing and was accompanied by her father.

Reporters were reminded that the woman cannot be identified for legal reasons.