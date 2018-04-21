Taoiseach launches campaign for Yes vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is incumbent on people who want a Yes vote in the abortion referendum to get out there and make the case to voters.

Mr Varadkar is launch the campaign for Fine Gael members who want the Eighth Amendment to be repealed.

He is addressing an event at the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin - along with Health Minister Simon Harris and campaign coordinator Minister Josepha Madigan.

The Taoiseach began canvassing in his own constituency on Friday night.

First night out on the doors. Lots of questions. Lots of support for #Together4Yes #dubw pic.twitter.com/ptP4VoKYWK — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) April 20, 2018

He said: "I really think what's incumbent now on all of us who want a Yes vote is to go out there, talk to people, and to explain to people why a Yes vote is the right thing to do.

"Why we should become a country in which we trust women and trust doctors to make the right decisions when it comes to crisis pregnancies - and a country in which we don't send women on the boat anymore".

Meanwhile, a group of prominent GAA players will come out in support of a No vote in the referendum.

The 'GAA Athletes for No' group includes Tyrone manager Micky Harte, Meath's Joe Sheridan and All-Ireland camogie winning Antrim captain Aoife Cassidy.

The event is being held in Ballyfermot Sports and Fitness Centre in Dublin.