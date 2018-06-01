Stun guns seized at house in west Dublin

A man has been arrested after a consignment of stun guns were seized in west Dublin.

They were discovered at a house in Cherry Orchard by Revenue officers.

The guns had come from Malaysia.

Under the Firearms Act 1925, as amended by the Criminal Justice Act 2006, stun guns are prohibited weapons except under licence.

Revenue say this seizure was part of ongoing intelligence-led joint operations by its Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and the Special Crime Task Force, targeting the illegal importation of firearms.



A 20-year-old Irish man was arrested by gardaí and is being held at Clondalkin garda station under Section 30 of the Criminal Justice Act.