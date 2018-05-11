Spotify removes R Kelly's music from its playlists

R Kelly's management team has criticised a decision by music streaming service Spotify to remove his music from its playlists.

It is due to the a new policy on hateful conduct at the company

The musician has faced several sexual misconduct allegations, which he has always denied.

His management insists Spotify is acting on 'false and unproven' claims - calling the decision 'shortsighted'.

According to Billboard, the company will no longer promote the R&B singer's music in any way - removing his songs from flagship playlists like RapCaviar, Discover Weekly or New Music Friday.

"We are removing R Kelly's music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly," Spotify said in a statement.

"His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.

"We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behaviour, but we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values.

"When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator."

The logo of the music streaming service Spotify is displayed on a smartphone in Berlin, Germany | Image: Robert Schlesinger/DPA/PA Images

The 'Ignition' singer has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks,with the launch of the #MuteRKelly movement on Twitter.

According to Spotify's policy, hateful content is "content that expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability.

"At the same time, however, it’s important to remember that cultural standards and sensitivities vary widely.

"That means there will always be content that is acceptable in some circumstances, but is offensive in others, and we will always look at the entire context."

Spotify has over 170 million users, including over 75 million subscribers, across 65 markets.

On May 5th it introduced its new 'Hate Content and Hateful Conduct' public policy.