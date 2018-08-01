Speedboat thieves steal Swedish crown jewels in daylight heist

Thieves on a speedboat have stolen priceless crown jewels belonging to the Swedish Royal family in a daring daylight heist.

Two crowns and a royal orb were snatched on Tuesday morning.

The jewels belonging to Sweden’s King Karl IX and Queen Kristina were stolen from the Cathedral of Strangnas - a 900-year-old church around 80 miles from the capital, Stockholm.

Two men reportedly lifted them from locked glass boxes and made their getaway in a speedboat waiting at a nearby waterway.

Police helicopters were scrambled but the perpetrators have not been caught.

Dating back more than 400 years, the jewels were burial crowns to mark the death of King Karl IX in 1611. They were later exhumed and put on display.

Priceless

Thomas Agnevik, a police spokesperson, told local media "it is 1-0 to them right now" as a manhunt was launched.

He said: "I have talked to someone at the county administrative board that says it is not possible to put an economic value on them - these are invaluable objects of national interest.

"We are looking for a small and open motorboat. We have some different information about how exactly the boat looked.

"We are now examining all the tips we receive."

Investigation

Strangnas cathedral has been closed so that "technical examinations" can be carried out, a police statement added.

It said: "The police's work has continued during the night but it has not resulted in any significant successes in the form of suspected persons or detention.

"The police are still keen to get further tips from the public."