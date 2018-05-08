Six people killed following Yemen airstrikes

Six people have died and more than 70 injured after a series of airstrikes in Yemen.

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders say the Saudi and Emirati-led strikes hit near a busy street in Sana'a on Saturday.

The airstrikes, which reportedly targeted the Yemeni presidential office, were located near a hotel, pharmacies, a bank and shops.

MSF says this resulted in a "mass casualty influx."

João Martins, MSF head of mission in Yemen, said: "Civilians, including children, were killed and maimed because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"No-one should live in fear of being bombed while going about their daily life; yet again we are seeing civilian victims of airstrikes fighting for their lives in hospitals."

An MSF medical team visiting one of the hospitals at the time of the attack said the strikes occurred in quick succession.

Casualties were transported to nearby hospitals, including the MSF-supported Al-Gomhoury and Al-Thawra hospitals.

Medical reports showed moderate to critical injuries caused by shrapnel.

One child was among the dead and three children among the injured.

"Some of the wounded arrived by ambulance, others arrived by motorcycle," said Dr Abdulfatah Al-Alimi, MSF project medical referent in Sana'a.

"Some of the patients were suffering from head trauma. Others had shrapnel wounds in their legs.

"There were all sorts of different injuries. I saw a young girl trying to enter the emergency room; she didn´t know if she would find her father dead or alive."

Both hospitals had existing medical stocks provided by MSF.

However MSF says these supplies "quickly ran out" and the charity sent additional supplies to both hospitals and deployed a psychologist to provide mental health support to patients and their families at Al-Gomhoury hospital.