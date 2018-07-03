Six children treated for serious sunburn at Temple Street hospital during heatwave

Six young children have been treated for serious sunburn at Temple Street Hospital in the last 10 days.

Amid the ongoing heatwave, doctors are calling on parents to protect their children from sun-related injury during the intense heat.

They are advising that babies under six months should be kept in the shade and covered up by "loose-fitting outfits with long sleeves and long shorts".

Sunscreen made specifically for young children should be used on any areas not covered by clothes - although parents should stop using the product and try another brand if the child's skin reacts to a particular sunscreen.

Parents are also being urged to keep older children out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, and to make sure they are properly protected with wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and other suitable clothing.

Dr Nandine Kandananny from Temple Street says parents need to make sure that sunscreen is topped up regularly throughout the day.

She explained: "Of the six children that we saw, at least four children actually had sunscreen applied on their skin prior to going out in the sun - it's not like parents are being completely negligent, there is an awareness out there.

"However, I think it is quite important to note that it's as important to reapply sunscreen every two hours."

Anybody who thinks their child has been overexposed to sun - particularly if they appear dizzy, weak or is complaining of intense thirst or a headache - is being advised to go to their GP or local emergency department 'without delay'.