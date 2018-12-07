Sinn Féin selects Barry McElduff to run in Northern Ireland elections

Barry McElduff, who resigned as an MP after posting a video of himself with a Kingmill loaf, is to run for Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland elections.

He is being put forward in council elections for Omagh town next year.

He resigned his position amid controversy over an offensive video he posted on Twitter in January.

The short video showed him with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head, on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

He deleted the post soon after, claiming he did not realise the connection.

The massacre on January 5th 1976 saw a van carrying group of textile workers pulled over by men disguised as British soldiers.

The workers were lined up and asked their religion before the gunmen opened fire.

Ten men were killed.

Mr McElduff said he resigned "with great sadness", adding: "The deep and unnecessary hurt this video caused the families of the victims of Kingsmill is my greatest regret".

He had not tweeted since January 6th, saying he would be "very willing" to meet with the families of Kingsmill victims.

But in a tweet on Thursday, he said he was "proud" to be selected to go forward in 2019 council elections.