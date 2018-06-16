Sinn Féin members holding debate on expected abortion legislation

Sinn Féin will decide if the party will support the government proposals on abortion later.

Party policy currently blocks members from backing the idea of termination without restriction up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

Today’s vote will decide whether to align the party’s stance with the government proposals – and allow members to vote in favour of the legislation when it comes before the Oireachtas.

Meanwhile, a separate motion calls for all members to be given a free vote on the issue.

The party has also refused to rule out a tabling a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

However, a party spokesperson noted that changing the minister will not change the policies it opposes.

Addressing the meeting last night, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said Sinn Féin will be ready for an election if one comes about.

“More and more of the Irish people are ready for change,” he said.

“Ready to tear down the structure of elitism and gross inequality. Ready to bring stability and a life of dignity to every home on our island. Ready for Sinn Féin’s vision of a new transformed and modern economy for a changing Ireland.

“So whenever Leo and Micheál decide that the love-in is over and an election is called, they will know that Sinn Féin is ready.”

The Sinn Féin Ard Fheis getting underway in Belfast this evening pic.twitter.com/RH7PWKuceT — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) June 15, 2018

Last night entering government was considered by delegates, with MEP Matt Carthy saying housing policy will be a big factor in any coalition negotiations.

“We will only enter Government when we have agreed a policy programme that will end the housing crisis and provide social housing for families that are currently living in hotels.”

Also among the issues delegates will vote on is Eurovision.

There's a motion for RTÉ to boycott next year's song contest because it takes place in Israel.