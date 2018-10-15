Sinn Féin in London for talks after negotiations on the Irish border break down

Talks between the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab have broken down in Brussels over the Irish border issue.

Negotiations have been suspended until Wednesday, when UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet other EU leaders - including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Barnier said: "Despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop for IE/NI to avoid a hard border."

We met today @DominicRaab and UK negotiating team. Despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop for IE/NI to avoid a hard border. I will debrief the EU27 and @Europarl_EN on the #Brexit negotiations. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 14, 2018

Meanwhile, a senior Sinn Féin delegation is heading to London on Monday to meet with Mrs May and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to express their concerns.

The meetings will focus on Brexit and the lack of talks process to establish the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

The group will be led by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and will include deputy leader Michelle O'Neill.

'DUP do not represent majority of people on Brexit'

Speaking ahead of her departure, Ms McDonald said: "The toxic deal between the DUP and the Tory party has deepened the Brexit crisis and stalled progress in re-establishing the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Brexit is against the democratic will of the people in the North and a disaster for our economy North and South.

"It risks undermining the Good Friday Agreement, and the progress that we all now take for granted.

"Ireland faces a particular set of challenges with Brexit given our history, our agreements, and our economy.

London bound to meet @10DowningStreet and @jeremycorbyn Ireland will not be collateral damage in Tory/DUP Brexit — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) October 15, 2018

"The EU have offered a unique solution for our unique set of circumstances.

"The DUP have set their face against such a deal. This from a party that has blocked access to abortion and marriage equality.

"Rights that are available in the rest of Ireland and Britain.

"The DUP have aligned themselves with the hard right of the Brexiteers at the cost of imposing a hard Border in Ireland, undermining our agreements and crashing out of the EU without an agreement.

"The DUP do not represent the majority of people in the north on Brexit nor our economic interests and oppose the Good Friday Agreement.

"They cannot be allowed to set the pace for Brexit or political progress in the North."

Ms McDonald added that the deal between the DUP and Mrs May's Tory party "has undermined progress".

On Friday, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that the Democratic Unionist Party does not speak for Northern Ireland.