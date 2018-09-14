'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon misses out in New York Governor race

'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon has lost in the Democratic race for governor of New York.

She went up against incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who reports say took a nearly 30 percentage point lead.

The pair had recently clashed at a televised debate, with Ms Nixon criticising Mr Cuomo's criticism of US President Donald Trump.

"I would say that Donald Trump did tweet at you about whether or not America was great, and you backed down pretty quickly.

"You stood up to him about as well as he stands up to (Russian President) Putin.

"When it comes to opposing Donald Trump in New York state, we already have a corrupt, corporate Republican in the White House - we don't need a corrupt, corporate Democrat in Albany as his main opposition", she said.

Mr Cuomo will face Republican Marc Molinaro and Independent Stephanie Miner in November.

Ms Nixon had run a hard-fought campaign, with the "crisis in the subway" a cornerstone of it.

She also used her role in 'Sex and the City' to highlight her campaign, tying it in with the 20th anniversary of the show.

On the outcome of the vote, Ms Nixon tweeted: "Thank you all for believing and fighting and leaving it all on the field. We started something here in New York, and it doesn't end today.

"This is just the beginning. And I know that together, we will win this fight."

Thank you all for believing and fighting and leaving it all on the field.



We started something here in New York, and it doesn’t end today.



This is just the beginning. And I know that together, we will win this fight. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 14, 2018

"While the result tonight wasn't what we had hoped for, I'm not discouraged.

"I'm inspired. I hope you are too. We have fundamentally changed the political landscape in this state."

On her pledge to fix the subway system, she said: " Now, everyone in New York understands that the Governor controls the subway, and it's the Governor's responsibility to fix it."

She added: "This is more than just a campaign – this is a movement. The movement we're building isn't just about one candidate, or one election.

"It's about offering a vision of the way things could work, if only we have the leadership and the political courage to make it a reality."

"Before we can take our country back, we have to take our party back.

"I'm fed up with a Democratic establishment that warns candidates not to run on single-payer health care; that tells us to stop talking about abolishing ICE because it doesn't poll well."