WATCH: 'Sex and the City' marks 20th anniversary

This week marks 20 years since the series premiere of 'Sex and the City'.

Sarah Jessica Parker stared as 30-something writer Carrie Bradshaw, whose personal life and friendships are fodder for her weekly column.

Along with her friends - played by Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - they showed us how to handle Cosmopolitans, men and more men.

Image: HBO

A winner of eight Golden Globe awards, the show spanned 94 episodes and six seasons.

It has also seen two films revolve around the central characters.

Image: HBO

However any further collaboration looks in doubt, after a public furore between Parker and Cattrall.

The show also saw several cameos by big names - including Bradley Cooper, Justin Theroux, Timothy Olyphant, Alanis Morissette and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Image: HBO

One star, Cynthia Nixon, has capialised on the anniversary in her campaign for Governor of New York.

She is holding events that mark the anniversary, but also tie in with her campaign.

On her website, Nixon writes: "In honor of the 20th Anniversary of Sex and the City... Come drink and dish with Miranda at 'Steve's Bar'.

Image: HBO

"Join gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon for happy hour cocktails at Onieal's."

Onieal's is the bar that doubled in the TV show as that of Steve Brady - Nixon's character's love interest.

A lot can happen in 20 years. Join us at Onieal’s ("Steve’s Bar” on #SexAndTheCity) on Monday to drink and dish with Miranda. #SATC20



Skip the line at the door and secure your tickets today: https://t.co/HbtMYrjXbc pic.twitter.com/7WXJgrCc4V — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 6, 2018

Writing about the success of the show on the HBO website, which produced the series, Parker said: "Carrie was writing about sexual politics and relationships, and men and women’s roles socially, so the conversations were often about intimacy and the role it plays in these women’s lives.

"That’s what was so new - it involved language that made it new for women to be having these conversations. What was equally as important as the sex, is the way they were sharing and revealing truths of their lives."

Parker also revealed she took one memento with her when the show finished.

"I definitely still have the Carrie necklace - that is very important to me.

"I have all the wardrobe that wasn't borrowed from a designer in archive.

"There would be nobody better suited or be able to do what (costume designer) Patricia Field did.

"She’s such a brilliant storyteller and a huge part of the show. She was so smart about budgets and using thrift stores and creating real characters with her designs."