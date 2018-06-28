Multiple casualties reported in shooting at US newspaper offices

Several people have been shot in an attack at a newspaper office in the US.

US media is reporting that several people are dead following the attack at the headquarters of The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Anne Arundel Police have confirmed that there is an “active shooter” at large at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis.

The building has been evacuated and police are continuing to carry out searches, describing the situation as "active and ongoing."

The newspaper's crime reporter Phil Davis wrote on Twitter: "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

He said that the single shooter had shot "multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

A sheriff has been quoted by Fox News as saying there are "multiple deaths" and Baltimore Metro News says that emergency services are reporting four fatalities.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, told WJLA News that police could not confirm whether any arrests have been made.

Lieutenant Ryan Frashure said the current priority is to evacuate the building and make sure people can get out safely.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis."

He added: "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area.

"Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Mark Brady, chief spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Fire Department said their bomb squad and Medical Ambulance Bus is on standby.