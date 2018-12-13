Seven dead and dozens injured following train crash in Turkey

A high-speed train was involved in the collision at a train station in Ankara

This image made from video shows aftermath of a high-speed train crash at a station in Ankara, Turkey. Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

At least seven people have died and dozens of others have been injured in a train crash in the Turkish capital Ankara.

A high-speed train crashed into another rail engine at a railway station at around 6:30am local time, officials said.

Local media reports reports that a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto some of the train cars following the collision.

According to the Andalou news agency, a total of 46 people were injured - with three in a serious condition.

One of those killed is said to have been a railway mechanic.

The injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment, while a rescue operation continues at the site.

The high-speed train had been travelling to the central province of Konya when the crash happened.

An investigation is also now underway into the cause of the crash.

