Seven dead and dozens injured following train crash in Turkey

At least seven people have died and dozens of others have been injured in a train crash in the Turkish capital Ankara.

A high-speed train crashed into another rail engine at a railway station at around 6:30am local time, officials said.

Local media reports reports that a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto some of the train cars following the collision.

According to the Andalou news agency, a total of 46 people were injured - with three in a serious condition.

One of those killed is said to have been a railway mechanic.

The injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment, while a rescue operation continues at the site.

The high-speed train had been travelling to the central province of Konya when the crash happened.

An investigation is also now underway into the cause of the crash.