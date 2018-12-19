Service dog receives honorary diploma from US university

He's a good boy - and now Golden Retriever service dog Griffin is an honorary university graduate, too.

Brittany Hawley got her master's degree in occupational therapy from Clarkson University in New York on Saturday.

But her service dog Griffin was also awarded an honorary diploma for his "extraordinary contributions to student success" at the ceremony.

Clarkson President Tony Collins awarded Brittany and Griffin their diplomas.

Image: Clarkson University

The board of trustees of the university said it "recognised that Griffin has demonstrated extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment, and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success of his owner Brittany.

"The two have pursued 100% together a graduate degree in occupational therapy attending all the same classes, lectures, faculty appointments, group study sessions, social activities, research projects, and clinical experiences."

Image: Facebook/Clarkson University

They acknowledged Griffin as "an equal member of the Clarkson Golden Knights family".

Griffin's accomplishment and photos went viral over the weekend, drawing hundreds of comments from former Clarkson students.

One said: "Hey, I went there... Good to know my school gives degrees to good boyes."

Another commented: "I have an MBA and I still feel like this dog is more successful, he's also better looking."

Brittany and Griffin Hawley | Image: Facebook/Clarkson University