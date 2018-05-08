Serial killer's appeal against convictions for 'Grangegorman murders' dismissed

The Court of Appeal has dismissed serial killer Mark Nash’s appeal against his convictions for the Grangegorman murders in Dublin over twenty years ago.

At the time of his conviction, he was already serving a double life sentence for murdering two people in Co Roscommon.

In April 2015, following a 48-day trial, Mark Nash was found guilty of the “cold case” murder of Sylvia Shiels and Mary Callanan.

Their mutilated bodies were found in their sheltered accommodation in Grangegorman in Dublin in March 1997.

He admitted killing the women while being questioned about the murder of a couple in Co. Roscommon five months later.

He later retracted those admissions and as part of his appeal, his barrister questioned their admissibility and also claimed his client was denied a fair trial because of the way the judge handled certain issues - including forensic evidence and admissions made by another man who has since passed away.

In dismissing his appeal today, the Court of Appeal said the trial was handled by a “very experienced trial judge in a careful and exemplary fashion”, and produced a verdict that was well justified following an “entirely fair trial”.