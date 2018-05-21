Search continues for missing woman Jastine Valdez

The search is continuing for Jastine Valdez, who is missing from Wicklow since the weekend, after a suspect in the case was shot dead.

The man was killed by gardaí searching for the 24-year-old woman on Sunday evening at Cherrywood in south Dublin.

The man, who was believed to be armed with a knife, was from Wicklow and married with children.

Jastine, who is originally from the Phillipines, was reported missing by her parents following a report of a woman being forced into a car near Enniskerry in Co Wicklow on Saturday evening.

According to gardaí, the report of her disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 south of the village.

Jastine's mobile phone was later located at the side of the road.

People were warned not to approach the suspected car involved - a Nissan Qashqai.

At around 8.00pm Sunday, the car was spotted at Cherrywood.

The scene of the garda operation in Cherrywood, Dublin

The driver was shot during a garda operation and was brought to St Vincent's Hospital, where he later died.

A garda helicopter, cars, support units, and ambulances were at the scene of the shooting at the business park.

As per protocol, GSOC has been notified of the incident and a team has been sent to the scene.

The search is continuing for Jastine.

At this stage it is believed the abduction was completely random and she did not know the man involved.

Gardaí are appealing for any information, including anyone who saw the vehicle at the centre of the search anytime between Saturday evening and 8.00pm on Sunday.

Jastine is described as being around 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray garda station 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.