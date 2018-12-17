Saudi Arabia accuses US Senate of 'interference' after Yemen and Khashoggi votes

Saudi Arabia has accused the US Senate of 'blatantly interfering' in its internal affairs.

It comes after senators sharply rebuked the kingdom in a pair of resolutions last week.

In one motion, senators voted to end US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in the war in Yemen.

They also backed a resolution accusing the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of being responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - a prominent critic of the Saudi regime who was killed in the country's consulate in Istanbul earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly denied the crown prince - the powerful de facto leader of the kingdom - ordered the killing.

The US resolution approved last week also calls for Saudi Arabia to "ensure appropriate accountability for all those responsible" for the murder.

It remains unlikely that the resolutions will become law, but marked a significant departure from the Trump administration's continued support of Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has now responded to the resolutions in a lengthy statement published by the country's official press agency.

Attributed to an official from the ministry of foreign affairs, the statement says: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia rejects the position expressed recently by the United States Senate, which was based upon unsubstantiated claims and allegations, and contained blatant interferences in the Kingdom’s internal affairs, undermining the Kingdom’s regional and international role."

The kingdom says it 'reaffirms its commitment' to developing its relations with the US, but expresses 'concerns' over the resolutions.

It adds: "The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque and the Crown Prince, and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature."

The statement claims that Saudi authorities 'continue efforts' towards achieving a political solution in Yemen.

It also describes the murder of Mr Khashoggi as a 'deplorable crime', but adds: "The Kingdom reaffirms its rejection of any attempts to take the case out of the path of justice in the Kingdom."

While US senators from both parties have sharply criticised Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Khashoggi murder, Donald Trump has repeatedly and publicly reaffirmed his support for the kingdom - saying the US intends to remain its "steadfast partner".