Ryanair issues protective notice to 100 Dublin pilots and 200 cabin crew

Ryanair says it has approved a plan to cut its Dublin-based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft for the winter season.

It says these reductions have been driven by the "rapid growth of Ryanair's Polish charter airline... allied to a down turn in forward bookings and airfares in Ireland partly as a result of recent rolling strikes by Irish pilots".

It says these strikes have had "a negative effect on (close-in) high fare bookings and forward air fares as consumer confidence in the reliability of our Irish flight schedules has been disturbed."

The carrier says its Polish airline, Ryanair Sun, will now offer over 10 aircraft to Polish tour operators, more than double the five aircraft offered in summer 2018.

"We expect few route closures from Dublin, although some routes may suffer frequency reductions."

In the light of these Dublin base cuts, Ryanair has issued letters of 90 days protective notice to over 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees.

It says their services "may not be required" from October 28th onwards, due to this reduction in the Dublin fleet this winter.

Ryanair says it will now begin the consultations with its people on redundancy, which, if redundancies are necessary, will be determined by Ryanair's assessment of flight performance, productivity, attendances, and base transfer requests.

The airline says it will be offering transfers to Poland, and possibly some other bases.

Spain, Portugal and Belgium strikes

It comes as Ryanair has been forced to cancel 600 flights across Europe on Wednesday and Thursday due to strike action by cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The stoppage will affect tens of thousands of holidaymakers.

Back home, the trade union representing striking Ryanair pilots based in Dublin is meeting on Wednesday.

Fórsa says it is impossible to rule out more unrest, while Ryanair says it is available to talk.

The union says pilots are seeking a fair and transparent method to govern base transfers.

Pilots are calling for the introduction of a transparent seniority system - which could be used as the basis for decisions on base transfers, promotion, leave allocation and other issues.

Spokesman Bernard Harbor says both sides need to be on the same page.

"We've made no progress in the talks that have taken place, we haven't even been able to meet with the company before yesterday's strike - the third strike.

"So today our dispute's committee will be discussing whether further industrial action will take place and when that's going to be."