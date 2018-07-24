Russian broadcaster RT to close digital hub office in Dublin

The Russian international broadcaster Russia Today (RT) is to close its office in Dublin.

The network has confirmed the closure due to a lack of available financing.

It says this is because RT's budget "is significantly lower than that of other global TV news broadcasters."

"We are proud of the work that our Dublin team has been doing all this time, and are committed to keeping this talented team onboard with RT," it adds.

RT has a base at The Digital Hub in Dublin city, where it houses digital output.

The network says it has a digital audience of over one million unique visitors daily.

It also has a strong presence on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The office opened back in 2015 to create news content for the RT website.

The broadcaster has faced critism in recent times, with the British media watchdog Ofcom opening seven new investigations into the "impartiality of news and current affairs programmes" on the news channel in April.

While last year, Twitter announced it would ban ads from RT and Sputnik.

The decision to 'off-board' advertisements from the two state-controlled outlets came in the wake of alleged Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.