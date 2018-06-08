Route revealed for Dublin's 2018 Pride Parade

Organisers of the 2018 Dublin Pride Parade have revealed this year's route.

The parade will assemble at St Stephen's Green South at 12 noon on Saturday, June 30th.

There will be speeches and entertainment from the start point, before revelers head though the city centre and to Smithfield.

It will go down Cuffe Street, Kevin Street and Patrick Street - before crossing Fr Matthew Bridge and heading on Church Street around to Smithfield.

The parade itself will start moving at 2.00pm sharp.

Image: dublinpride.ie

Organisers say the parade is "a celebration of the rich diversity of the LGBTQ community in Dublin, Ireland and the world".

The first Dublin LGBT Pride Parade took place back in 1983.

The parade is Ireland's and is now one of Europe's biggest LGBT+ people parades - with more than 30,000 people marching in 2017.

There were over 60 floats, with thousands of rainbow flags, that involved community groups and a mix of corporates.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) at the 2017 Gay Pride Parade in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The 2017 parade featured, for the first time ever, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who took part.

Groups and organisations wishing to take part this year must register in advance.

Dublin Pride is the largest such celebration in Ireland and has grown from a one-day event into a week-long festival.

The 2018 festival takes place from June 21st to 30th.

An online guide to events has also been published.

It Includes the full programme of events, as well as content on this year's theme of 'We Are Family'.