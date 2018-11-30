Ross says banks 'unable to feel pain and conscience' despite tracker scandal

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has said Irish banks are unable to feel pain and conscience, despite the tracker mortgage scandal.

Minister Ross has said reports that the Central Bank is likely impose multi-million euro fines next year on the banks for overcharging more than 38,000 customers for their mortgage will have little impact on the lenders.

An investigation into the issue is expected to be finished early in the new year.

Under new rules, penalties of up to €10m - or 10% of turnover - could be levied on each of the financial institutions.

But Minister Ross told the Pat Kenny Show it is too easy for the Banks to write a cheque with somebody else's money

"The problem with fining the banks is that of course no-one really suffers except the State - they're State-owned banks - and it's an inadequate fine cause you don't have an personal accountability there.

"What happens is the banks decide OK, they're going to be fined millions and... they just write a cheque and they got on with their business.

"And in fact, nobody's personally held accountable and it's a very easy thing to write a cheque with other people's money.

"In this case, sometimes they're wiring a cheque for sins they've committed in the past and the taxpayer's actually paying for it: so it's somewhat ridiculous."

"I think the banks are totally unable to feel pain and unable to feel conscience.

"And I think in effect what they're going to do is say 'Yes, we'll be fined' and get on with the business.

"And the same people are in charge of some of the banks that were there in the time of the crash and in similar positions.

"We haven't actually sorted this problem out - it's not a satisfactory solution - a fine should be imposed and there'll be no personal pain or accountability".

Additional reporting: Sinéad Spain