Rich list reveals Ireland's wealthiest TDs

Half of TDs are now worth over €1m.

That is according to a political rich list which has been compiled by the Sunday Independent.

It shows the estimated combined wealth of all TDs in Leinster House is over €216m.

Among the wealthiest are TDs Michael Lowry, Michael Healy-Rae and Richard Bruton.

The paper says Mr Healy-Rae is "by far the biggest landlord in the Dáil" - with 10 rental properties.

It also says his brother, Danny Healy-Rae, has assets valued at €1.6m - bringing their combined estimated family wealth to €7m.

However the research points to a gender pay gap, with just 11 female politicians thought to be worth €1m.

Fine Gael is the richest political party, with all TDs having a combined wealth estimated at €80m.

Fianna Fáil TDs have an estimated wealth of almost €70m, and Sinn Féin's Dáil deputies are said to be worth some €12m.

Political correspondent with the Sunday Independent, Philip Ryan, outlines who tops the list.

"Michael Lowry is number one on our list, who we value at around €6.4m - he's followed by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae who comes in at €5.4m.

"The top Cabinet minister is the Minister for Education Richard Bruton, who we value at just under €5m".