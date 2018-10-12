Revenue seize drugs worth over €2.2m in Dublin and Rosslare

Revenue officers have seized drugs worth over €2.2 in separate operations in Dublin and Wexford.

Customs agents discovered 13kgs of heroin worth around €1.8m on a flight into Dublin Airport from Dubai last Saturday.

A UK national was arrested at the scene and brought to Ballymun Garda Station for questioning.

This afternoon, he was charged with importing heroin and remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear.

He is due back in court on October 25th.

Heroin uncovered at Dublin Airport

Meanwhile, revenue agents uncovered over 67kgs of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of €403,000 at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

Detector dog Defor helped uncover the drugs in the chassis of a UK registered SUV arriving in from Cherbourg in France.

Detector dog Defor

A man in his 40s from the UK was arrested at the scene and was taken to Wexford Garda Station for questioning.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.

Cannabis resin seized in Rosslare