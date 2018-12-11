Residential property prices have risen 8.4% around the country this year

Prices around the country have increased by 83.8% since their lowest point in early 2013
Property prices have shot up by over 8% around the country since the beginning of the year.
The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that prices in Dublin have risen by 6.3% in 2018.
Meanwhile, outside the capital, property prices have risen by 10.6%.
It means that prices around the country have increased by 83.8% since their lowest point in early 2013.
However, they are still 17.6% lower than their highest point in 2007.
The CSO said house prices outside of Dublin were up 10.3% with apartments up 14.5%.
The largest rise in the country was in the Mid-West where residential property prices shot up by 21.5%.
The Mid-East meanwhile saw the lowest growth outside of Dublin at 8.3%.
The CSO said house prices were up 6.6% in Dublin, while apartments were up 5.7%.
The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area saw the biggest growth at 8.2% - while the lowest growth in the city was in South Dublin at 5.0%.