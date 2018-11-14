Report calls for 'taxi tokens' for disabled people not able to access public transport

A report on access to public transport for disabled people says taxi tokens, or an alternative, should be made available in areas with no public transport option.

It is one of the many recommendations from the 84-page Accessibility of Public Transport for People with Disabilities report.

It has been published by the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, which has called on the Government to make equal access to public transportation for people with disabilities "a core policy goal backed by better funding and planning."

Among key recommendations are to provide passenger information in accessible formats, both visual and audible, at all stages of a journey.

This should include cancellations, interruptions and delays.

The report also says the route number and destination of buses should be announced to passengers at bus stops.

The report makes proposals to improve bus services - including that buses should stop immediately beside kerbs at stops, and drivers should ensure passengers are seated or in a safe position before leaving stops.

Drivers should also declare the arrival of each stop, if no automated announcement is available.

"Unequal treatment"

Committee chairman Fergus O'Dowd said: "Witnesses with disabilities shared their deeply moving accounts of the difficulties encountered as they use public transport.

"Too often in Ireland today, they experience disadvantage, exclusion and unequal treatment".

"The recommendations contained in this report pave the way towards a fully accessible public transport system, whereby all citizens of the State have access to this vital and necessary resource on an equal basis".

For disabled passengers travelling by rail, the report says clear announcements should be given of all station stops, and access shold be available (e.g. ramps, working lifts) in all stations.

It also says the "the unstaffing of stations" should be discontinued if it result in difficulties for disabled passengers .