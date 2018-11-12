Referee seriously injured in alleged assault after match in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a referee after a football match in county Offaly yesterday.

Daniel Sweeney, aged in his 50s, reportedly suffered serious injuries to his jaw, cheekbone and nose in the incident in the town of Horseleap yesterday.

The altercation happened after a match between Horseleap FC and Mullingar Town.

Gardaí were called to the scene just before 1pm. Mr Sweeney was taken by ambulance to Tullamore hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Paul Malone, secretary of the referee's Midland's Branch, said he is being transferred to Dublin for more treatment today.

"He has a lot of facial injuries," he said.

"He is in St James's Hospital this morning to get more checks on his cheekbone and jaw.

"Then he is heading to the eye and ear for a check on his eye.

"The Garda Síochána are investigating it at the moment."

No arrests have been made and the Garda inquiry is ongoing.