Puppy found in zipped plastic bag successfully re-homed

Matty now enjoys walks on the beach and car journeys, his owner says
The ISPCA says a puppy found zipped in a plastic bag in Co Longford has been successfully re-homed.
Matty, previously called Louis, was discovered beside a rural laneway earlier this year.
ISPCA inspector Karen Lyons responded to the call in Derryharrow, after a local man who discovered the dog had cut him free - but he was frozen and traumatised.
Matty was taken to a local vet for an assessment.
He had no injuries, but also was not microchipped - meaning his owner could not be tracked down.
After being transferred to the National Animal Centre he was cared for, vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered and microchipped.
The ISPCA says: "In spite of this disturbing, traumatic ordeal, Matty remains a kind, loveable and gentle dog.
"He is now a well-loved family pet."
Julie, his new owner, has sent a pupdate on his progress.
She says Matty enjoys walks on the beach, car journeys and family get-togethers.
"I took him to a Communion on Saturday - everyone loved him.
"I'm having too much fun with this little fella. Just love him so much - our little Matty," she adds.