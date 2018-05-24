Puppy found in zipped plastic bag successfully re-homed

The ISPCA says a puppy found zipped in a plastic bag in Co Longford has been successfully re-homed.

Matty, previously called Louis, was discovered beside a rural laneway earlier this year.

ISPCA inspector Karen Lyons responded to the call in Derryharrow, after a local man who discovered the dog had cut him free - but he was frozen and traumatised.

Matty was taken to a local vet for an assessment.

The plastic bag the puppy was found in | Image: ISPCA

He had no injuries, but also was not microchipped - meaning his owner could not be tracked down.

After being transferred to the National Animal Centre he was cared for, vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered and microchipped.

The ISPCA says: "In spite of this disturbing, traumatic ordeal, Matty remains a kind, loveable and gentle dog.

"He is now a well-loved family pet."

Matty enjoying the beach | Image: ISPCA

Julie, his new owner, has sent a pupdate on his progress.

She says Matty enjoys walks on the beach, car journeys and family get-togethers.

"I took him to a Communion on Saturday - everyone loved him.

"I'm having too much fun with this little fella. Just love him so much - our little Matty," she adds.