Little Yorkshire Terrier found zipped up in plastic bag in Longford

A dog has been rescued from a zipped plastic bag at the side of the road in County Longford.

The little yorkshire terrier was found in a frozen and traumatised state in Derryharrow by a member of the public.

The plastic bag was zipped closed and the man who found him had to cut the bag open in case the dog suffocated.

ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons brought the young male – later named Louis – to a local vet for “immediate assessment.”

No physical injuries were found and Louis was moved to the National Animal Centre for rehabilitation where he will be vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered and microchipped before being responsibly re-homed.

“It’s disturbing to imagine what this little dog went through,” said Inspector Lyons.

“Despite his ordeal, Louis is such a kind, lovable and gentle little dog.

“This horrific act of cruelty is just simply appalling.

“Under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, it is illegal to abandon any animal and I would like to take this opportunity to remind owners that they have a moral and legal responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care.”

The ISPCA has urged anyone with information on Louis’ predicament to contact its National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on1890 515 515 or report it online here.