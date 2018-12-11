Public urged to give "priceless" gift of a blood donation this Christmas

Members of the public are being urged to give the “priceless” gift of a blood donation this Christmas.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service said it is concerned about a potential lack of supply over the holiday period.

It said more than 10,000 donations will be needed in the coming weeks to ensure there is enough blood available for patients.

Some 200 blood transfusions are carried out every day and the IBTS operations director Paul McKinney said the festive period presents “significant challenges in sustaining the blood supply.”

“We are effectively losing the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday collection days around Christmas and Monday/Tuesday at New Years which could have a serious impact on the blood supply,” he said.

“Especially collecting blood for babies for whom blood can be no more than five days old when used for a neonatal transfusion.

He said the demand for blood is constant in Irish hospitals.

“We supply product 365 days a year and will issue blood for transfusion to hospitals on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year's Day, so we are urging donors to give a priceless gift this Christmas, the gift of blood.”

The IBTS is running 23 additional clinics between Sunday 16th December and Sunday 6th January, to make sure there is enough blood available for patients.