WATCH: Protester grabs microphone during UK Eurovision performance

Britain's Eurovision contender SuRie was interrupted by a stage protester during her performance at the grand final in Lisbon on Saturday.

The man, dressed in a black and red bandana, reportedly shouted about "Nazis of the UK media" as the singer performed her song Storm.

He was quickly dragged off stage by security after shouting "we demand freedom".

The singer clapped along until she was given a new microphone.

After she finished singing, Graham Norton, who is the commentator for the BBC, said: "She was doing a brilliant job anyway."

He later added: "There was a stage invasion, SuRie coped incredibly well, I can't stress enough what a brilliant job she did, she must have been terrified."

SuRie is escorted off stage after a man (not pictured) tried to take the microphone from her at the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon | Image: J�rg Carstensen/DPA/PA Images

It came before the winner of the contest was announced as Netta Barzilai for Israel, with her song Toy.

She finished with a final score of 529 points.

Ireland's Ryan O'Shaughnessy took 16th place with 136 points.

He competed against 25 other countries with his ballad, 'Together'.

The European Broadcasting Union reportedly offered SuRie the chance to perform again, but she chose not to.

After the event, she tweeted: "Well, I've always said anything can happen at Eurovision ..."

Additional reporting: IRN