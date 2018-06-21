Protest held at US Embassy in Dublin over 'appalling' family separations at US border

Around 300 people have attended a protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin against Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

This evening's demonstration took place despite the US President’s executive order to end the practice of separating families who cross the Mexican border.

Update. Never doubt the sign-making ability of Irish people. pic.twitter.com/AK2GIL2HLY — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) June 21, 2018

Distressing images have been seen worldwide of children being separated from their parents, leading to widespread domestic and international condemnation.

It remains unclear when the roughly 2,300 children who have already been detained will be reunited with their families.

Amnesty Ireland led the protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin earlier, and attempted to deliver a letter to Charge d’Affaires Reese Smyth calling on President Trump to end the 'cruel policy' at the US-Mexico border.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Amnesty's Colm O'Gorman claimed: "The severe mental suffering that officials have intentionally inflicted on these families for coercive purposes, means that these acts meet the definitions of torture under both US and international law.”

The purpose of the @AmnestyIreland rally was to hand a letter in. The US Embassy has refused to accept the letter, which was being delivered by @Colmogorman pic.twitter.com/8MBEbk2iXH — Richard Chambers🎙 (@newschambers) June 21, 2018

Demonstrators said the practice of family separation is awful.

One explained: "What's happening over in America is appalling. We've got a six-month old child with us... the thoughts of having her taken away from us, and never seeing her again, is too horrible to contemplate."