'Priceless' religious relic recovered six years after it was stolen

A stolen religious relic has been recovered, more than six years after it was stolen from a cathedral in Dublin.

The heart of St Laurence O’Toole - Dublin’s patron saint - has been found following a Garda operation.

The relic was undamaged.

It is set to be returned to its home in Christ Church Cathedral - where it was stolen from in March 2012 - at 6pm this evening.

The Church of Ireland's Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson said the return of the heart will bring "great joy" to Dubliners.

Christ Church Dean Dermot Dunne added: "I am grateful to the gardaí for all the work they have done in recovering it.

"I said at the time it was stolen that the relic has no economic value but it is a priceless treasure that links the cathedral’s present foundation with its founding father, St Laurence O’Toole. It gives joy to my heart that the heart has been returned to the city.”

Garda Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy said it is not very often that the force gets "an opportunity to engage in such a positive activity".

He observed: "It is appropriate to acknowledge the great work of individual Gardaí who kept their radars on and their minds open in this ongoing investigation and I commend them for their commitment and diligence on this matter.

"I am personally delighted to return the relic to Christ Church Cathedral where it can again provide a most important and tangible link to our past."

Gardaí say their investigation into the theft is continuing.