President's office to return nearly €240,000 in unspent allowance

The Office of the President is returning nearly €240,000 in allowance fees that were not spent during Michael D Higgins' term.

Áras An Uachtaráin this afternoon published its first ever overview of the work and expenditure of the Office of the President for a presidential term.

The review includes detailed information regarding the '1938 Allowance' - an annual allowance paid by the Exchequer to support the President in the independent performance of his or her duties.

The payment came to the fore during the recent presidential election after it emerged it was not audited and reported upon by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

In the report this morning, the Áras said President Michael D Higgins had under-spent the allowance by €238,443 over the course of his first term.

The funds will now be returned to the Exchequer by the end of the year.

