Pope Francis to visit Knock as part of Irish trip

Details have been revealed of Pope Francis's itinerary when he visits Ireland in August.

It will include a visit with the President at Áras an Uachtaráin, the Capuchin Day Centre and the Pro Cathedral on August 25th.

He will also visit the Knock shrine and say mass at the Phoenix Park at 3.00pm the following day.

However the trip will not include a visit north of the border.

The Pontiff is traveling to Dublin to take part in the World Meeting of Families on August 25th and 26th.

Dublin was chosen by Pope Francis to host the 9th World Meeting of Families with the theme "The Gospel of the Family: Joy for the World".

Held every three years, the event brings together families from across the world to celebrate, pray and reflect.

Some of the key moments include a three-day Pastoral Congress in the RDS, a Festival of Families at Croke Park and closing mass in the Phoenix Park.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says the visit comes as the church struggles to find a new place in Irish society and culture.

"Family is about love, no matter how imperfect and failing: it is about a love that enriches lives.

"I am thinking about the love of spouses, the love of parents for children, the goodness with which families enrich communities.

"We have great families who would never think of themselves as great: they simply do their best.

"I wish to sincerely thank all those in the Church in Ireland and the public authorities all of whom, in their own areas of competence, have made an enormous contribution to ensure that as many people who wish to can take part in the events.

"I encourage families to take part in the global event that is World Meeting of Families.

"I encourage families to take this unique opportunity to see Pope Francis where they can. All are welcome."

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin confirms details of @Pontifex trip in August which includes a trip to Knock Shrine, mass in Phoenix Park, a visit to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral & the Capachin Day Centre pic.twitter.com/qkeS0KMBOk — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) June 11, 2018

The trip is set to cost at least €20m.

Archbishop Martin says: "I have been going with the figure of about €20m - when the pope himself has said he doesn't want extreme expense, and that the venues should be sober and fitting and reflecting that".