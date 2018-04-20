Poll shows increase in undecided voters for Eighth Amendment referendum

Both the Yes and No side have seen a slip in support

A new poll shows one in five people are still undecided as to which way they will vote in the abortion referendum.

A new Ipsos/MRBI poll in the Irish Times shows most are in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment, despite a drop in support.

The last survey in January had the pro-choice side on 56% - that is now down to 47%.

The No side has also dropped, however, going down one to 28%.

The only increase is in the number of people who do not know which way they will vote on May 25th.

That group has gone up 5 points to 20%.

A further 3% said they will not vote and 1% refused to respond.

Support to repeal the Eighth Amendment is strongest among younger voters (67% among 18-24-year-olds; 58% among 25-34-year-olds), urban voters (52%, against 39% with rural voters), among women (53%) and among better off voters.

Support to retain the Eighth Amendment is strongest with older voters (49% among the over-65s), voters in Leinster outside Dublin (32%), farmers (36%) and the lowest income voters (34%).

The poll also found that of those who said they were undecided at this stage, twice as many said they were "leaning towards" repeal (30% of undecideds) as were leaning towards keeping the amendment (15%).

Pollsters spoke to 1,200 adults on Monday and Tuesday of this week.


