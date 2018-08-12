WATCH: Police puppies take to the water for the first time

A litter of puppies have been getting their paws wet in training to become fully-fledged police dogs.

The four 13-week-old pups only joined Northumbria Police in the UK last week, but their training is well underway.

Officers hope the Cocker Spaniels will go on to be specialist search dogs who can sniff out drugs, money, weapons and even explosives.

Image: Facebook/Northumbria Police

But for now they are just trying to keep their heads above water - literally - as Hartley, Herbert, Henry and Hunter took a dip in a local hydrotherapy pool.

Officers have said the workout in the pool will help build their strength, as well as helping the K9's get used to water.

Sergeant Julie Neve, of the Northumbria Police dog section, said these type of sessions were vital.

"This was a great day for the puppies and will really help with their development this early in their training.

"A lot of what they do now is just about getting them used to different environments as you never know what they will come across in their careers.

Image: Facebook/Northumbria Police

"Water can be quite intimidating to some dogs and so to be able to use this pool allows us to ease them in to a setting that is still a bit alien to them at the minute.

"Once they get going it will also help build up their strength due to the resistance that they'll face in the pool itself."

Image: Facebook/Northumbria Police

The puppies dived into the purpose-built pool at 'Woofs n Scruffs', after being invited for a session by owner David Potts.

He spotted a post on Facebook about the new arrivals - and invited them along as a thank you to all the hard work of the Dog Section.