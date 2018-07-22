Plaque unveiled to remember those who died in Berkeley balcony collapse

A plaque has been unveiled in Berkeley, California to commemorate the students who died in a balcony collapse there in 2015.

Five of the students were from Dublin, while another - who was a cousin of one of the Irish victims - was from the US.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcán Miller, Niccolai Schuster, Eimear Walsh and Ashley Donohoe lost their lives when the balcony collapsed in the early hours of June 16th 2015.

Berkeley victims Eimear Walsh, Eoghan Culligan, Olivia Burke, Lorcan Miller, Ashley Donohoe and Niccolai Schuster

The plaque, which lists all their names and includes a quote from James Joyce, has been erected near the spot of the tragedy.

A special ceremony was held on Saturday to remember them, which was attended by family members and Ireland's ambassador to the USA Dan Mulhall.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Mulhall said: "The Berkeley balcony collapse of June 2015 was a terrible tragedy and one which had an enormous effect on Ireland.

"The depth of grief, shock and sorrow was immense - six young lives so tragically and prematurely ended and serious injury inflicted on so many.

"I would like to pay tribute to the first responders, medical staff and our wonderful Irish community who provided such fulsome support for everyone affected, especially the young people and the families directly involved".

Amb @DanMulhall:”The Berkeley balcony collapse of June 2015 was a terrible tragedy and one which had an enormous effect on Ireland. The depth of grief, shock and sorrow was immense – six young lives so tragically and prematurely ended and serious injury inflicted on so many.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LBvXngomlV — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) July 21, 2018

The plaque states: "Berkeley, named after an Irish philosopher, will forever remember the six young adults from America and Ireland, guests in this city, who tragically died near this spot in a balcony collapse at 2020 Kittredge Street early in the morning of June 16, 2015".

"Here, the families of those who passed and the community of Berkeley have joined hands to establish a permanent memorial."