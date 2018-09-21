Phibsborough in Dublin named one of the world's 'coolest neighbourhoods'

Phibsborough in Dublin has been named one of the 'coolest neighbourhoods in the world'.

Time Out ranked the northside area 27th - ahead of neighbourhoods in the likes of San Francisco. Montreal, Shanghai and Boston.

The magazine's editors say Phibsborough has become 'more bustling than ever' since the Luas Cross City line opened, with 'modern cafés and charming shops' opening in previously dilapidated buildings.

Time Out writes: "Like nearby hipster hub Stoneybatter before it, the additional infrastructure signals that a revival is on the horizon, with former residents like the writer James Joyce adding to the neighbourhood’s allure.

"Arts and community organisation Phizzfest [hosts] regular theatre, literature, comedy, music and film events and discussions throughout the year."

As well as local pubs and restaurants, the magazine also suggests a 'stroll along the Royal Canal' as a highlight.

The Time Out list is topped by Embajadores in Madrid, where the writers say you'll find "nightlife and street life, street art and high culture, food and people from across the world".

Neighbourhoods in Seoul, Medellin, Athens and Lisbon round out the top five - followed by areas in cities such as Paris, Berlin, Tokyo and LA.

Peckham in London, meanwhile, is ranked 11th, while New York - long considered one of the world's hippest cities - is represented by the West Village at number 17.