A man believed to be in his 30s has been killed in a hit and run in Dublin.

The pedestrian was struck by a dark coloured saloon car which failed to remain at the scene on Rathbeale Road in Swords at around 1.30 am.

The car drove off in the direction of Ashbourne.

The young man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.