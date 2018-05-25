Parents of Jastine Valdez thank people for their 'support, compassion and sympathy'

The parents of murdered student Jastine Valdez have thanked the Irish people for their "support, compassion and sympathy" following their daughter's death.

Teresita and Danilo Valdez say: "We would like to thank all the Irish people and the Philippine community living in Ireland for all their support, compassion and sympathy during this tragic time for us.

"It has been of some comfort knowing how deeply our beautiful daughter Jastine has affected the people of Ireland.

"Our daughters plans were to setttle in Ireland, buy a house here and make a new life.

"She is a fun loving, wonderful, caring daughter and friend. She is always in our hearts and in the hearts of the people of Ireland."

They also thank gardaí and emergency services for acting "with the utmost professionalism and speed to return our beautiful daughter Jastine to us."

The statement was released through the Consulate of the Republic of the Philippines in Dublin.

The body of 24-year-old Jastine was discovered on Monday, after she was attacked and bundled into a car while on her way home in Enniskerry on Saturday.

Born in the Philippines, she came to Ireland to study and join her parents - who are naturalised Irish citizens.

She was an only child.

A vigil for Jastine Valdez was held in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow | File photo

Father of two Mark Hennessey was shot dead by gardaí on Sunday as part of the investigation - he is the chief suspect in the case.

A postmortem examination revealed that she died from strangulation – and it is believed that she died within an hour of her abduction.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Enniskerry on Tuesday, while a public memorial is being planned for next week.