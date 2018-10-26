14 children injured in knife attack at Chinese Kindergarten

Over a dozen children have been injured at a kindergarten in China after a woman attacked them with a knife.

The CGTN news network said the woman attacked 14 children at the Yudong New Century Kindergarten in the Banan district of Chongqing, a large city in the west of the country.

Police have arrested the 39-year-old woman – only identifying her by her surname, Liu.

Staff and security struggled to restrain the woman before police arrived.

Investigators said the children were returning to class after morning exercises when the woman attacked them with a kitchen knife.

The injured children have been taken to hospital, with some being taken away on hospital beds.

The motive for the attack remains unclear and the police investigation is ongoing.