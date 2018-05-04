Over €66m announced to improve older and disabled people's homes

The Government has announced that €66.25m will be made available this year for housing adaptations for older people and people with a disability.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Damien English, announced the fund for those living in private houses.

It will facilitate changes needed to make homes suitable for a person with a physical, sensory/intellectual disability or mental health difficulty.

It will also enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer - and also facilitate an early return from hospital.



The Housing Adaptation Grant helps people to make changes to their home - for example making it wheelchair-accessible, extending it to create more space or adding a ground-floor bathroom.



Minister English said: "I am pleased to be in a position to increase the funding for this important programme by some 11% in 2018.

"All local authorities will be getting an increase in 2018.

"The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority."



Minister of State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath, welcomed the increased funding.



"I know that with previous funding many people have added supports to their homes in order to achieve greater ease, comfort and mobility in their daily lives and I would encourage a strong take up of the funding announced today."



Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.