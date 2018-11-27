Orange warnings for six counties as Storm Diana set to bring strong winds on Wednesday

A number of weather warnings have been issued, with Storm Diana set to bring strong winds across the country on Wednesday.

Orange warnings have been issued for six counties in the west and south, with a lower-level status yellow warning for the entire country.

A status orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford comes into effect from 6am on Wednesday, valid until noon.

Forecasters say south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h will gust 110 to 130 km/h.

High seas are also expected, with a risk of coastal flooding.

A similar warning has been issued for Wexford, Galway and Clare, with that warning valid between 9am and 2pm tomorrow.

Wind Warnings have been issued for tomorrow, Wednesday, in association with #StormDiana

Yellow warning nationwide 90 to 110km/h

Orange warning for southwestern counties 110 to 130km/hhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/SWC1AWBMKx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the status yellow warning for the entire country will be in effect from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann says winds of 55 to 65 km/h will gust 90 to 110 km/h.

It comes after heavy rain and winds in parts of the country this morning led to traffic delays and the temporary suspension of services at Dublin Port.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says while the rain is unlikely to be as intense tomorrow, the winds speeds are likely to be higher.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, he explained: "Diana is going to bring some mild weather with her as well... it might get up to 14 or 15 degrees tomorrow.

"It will drop back quite quickly again - while it won't be back to very cold temperatures, there is a risk of frost later in the week as we head to more typical weather."