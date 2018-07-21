Offaly EuroMillions player scoops €500,000 jackpot

One EuroMillions player in Co Offaly is €500,000 richer, after winning the EuroMilions Plus top prize on Friday night.



They bought the ticket in Edenberry in Mangan's Filling station on the Dublin Road.



The winning numbers were: 18, 21, 22, 24 and 36.

There was no winner of the € 27,914,266 EuroMillions jackpot, so it rolls over to an estimated €35m for next Tuesday.



Store owner of Mangan's, Ciaran Mangan, said: "There's great excitement in the store here this morning.

"It is impossible to tell if it is one of our locals or not as we get a lot of passing traffic, especially this time of year in the summer.

"We have an ice-cream parlour and Supermacs here beside us so we would get so much footfall and passing traffic."



The National Lottery is encouraging all its players in Offaly to check their EuroMillions tickets carefully.

A spokesperson said: "If you are this lucky ticketholder, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01-836-4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner's Room to get your prize".