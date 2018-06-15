Number of houses for sale in Dublin grows by over 30%

New figures suggest there has been a dramatic rise in the number of houses available for sale in Dublin.

MyHome.ie say there are currently 5,083 houses on sale in the capital - a rise of 32% on the 3,860 which were on the market this time last year.

The main increases of between 45% to 50% were in Dublin 13, 5, 1, 7, 22, 24, 4 and 6.

While the smallest increases were in the Dublin 11 and 3 postcode areas.

The website suggests the increase in stock has largely been confined to Dublin, with the number of homes available outside the capital remaining largely unchanged.

Angela Keegan is managing director of MyHome.ie.

"As we all know the shortage of houses is most acute in our capital so it is very encouraging to see more houses coming on the market.

"Clearly rising prices have encouraged more homeowners to put their properties up for sale."

File photo

This comes as Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show house prices nationally increased by 13% in the 12 months to April this year.

This is the fastest pace of increase since May 2015.

This compares with an increase of 12.6% in the year to March - and an increase of 9.5% in the twelve months to April 2017.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 12.5% in the year to April.

Prices in the rest of Ireland (excluding Dublin) were 13.6% higher in the year to April.

The mid-west region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 18.7%.

The border region showed the least growth, with prices increasing by just 9.3%.