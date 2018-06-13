Irish house prices increase at fastest pace in three years

A new index suggests Irish house prices increased by 13% in the 12 months to April this year.

This is the fastest pace of increase since May 2015.

KBC Bank, who published the figures, say this continues the trend of the rapid pace of property price growth seen through the past four years.

"The pick-up in the annual rate was centred on Dublin where growth accelerated from 11.7% y/y in March to 12.5% in April," it says.

But it says the buoyancy in prices remains broadly based.

Source: KBC

KBC says the further pick-up in price inflation is likely to fuel talk of 'overheating' - but that, in terms of housing or lending, current levels of activity remain some distance below what might be considered normal.

"The issue is not that property sales or lending or lending levels are too ‘hot’ at present, it is that serious logjams in supply coupled with pent-up demand mean the journey to sustainable outcomes could be problematic", it adds.

It suggests because housing remains below what might be considered healthy levels of construction and lending, the focus should not be on stopping activity but on ‘calming’ the pace of increase.

"The pace of increase in Irish property prices of late likely means it remains the fastest in the EU", the bank says.

Source: KBC

The latest Eurostat release show Irish housing prices rising more than twice as fast as the average increase across the EU - which stood at 4.5% in late 2017.

This partly reflects the broader strength of the Irish economy, but also significantly reflects "a serious shortfall" in supply.

KBC says: "The key issue is to assess how to travel safely from current conditions to some higher level of sustainable level of output and lending.

"The faster the pace of journey, the greater the risks in this regard that the mix between much needed increases in the volume of construction and housing transactions on one hand and price inflation on the other is unfavourable."