New 'popular film' category to be introduced at Oscars

The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced plans to introduce a new 'popular film' category for the Oscars.

The Academy made the announcement this afternoon, although provided few details of what the new category would entail.

In an email to members quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the organisation stated: "We will create a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film.

"Eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming."

Although details remain vague, the new category could indicate an attempt to include more blockbuster and genre films in the ceremony.

Although the expanded 'best picture' category has seen a wider range of films nominated for the top award over the last decade, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was the last big name blockbuster to secure the statue back in 2003.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:



- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

Meanwhile, the Academy also announced plans to ensure that the length of the ceremony is kept to three hours - with some categories set to be awarded during ad breaks, and then broadcast in edited form later in the show.

It comes in the wake of this year's ceremony, which attracted the lowest US TV ratings in the award show's history - amounting to an almost 20% drop compared to the previous year.