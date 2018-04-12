New Time magazine cover shows 'stormy' Donald Trump

The latest cover from US current affairs magazine Time shows President Donald Trump - again.

But while bearing a striking resemblance to its February 2017 Trump cover, this one shows the president at his desk surrounded by rising water.

Commenting on the new cover, the magazine says: "Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to weather the storm. Now the president is on his own".

TIME’s new cover: Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to weather the storm. Now the President is on his own https://t.co/Z8L5fYLuCO pic.twitter.com/UfTcklwg41 — TIME (@TIME) April 12, 2018

This refers to his personal lawyer, who had his office raided by the FBI earlier this week.

The operation is said to have been 'in part' the result of a 'referral' by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It was also reported that Mr Cohen's home and hotel room were raided.

Mr Trump has claimed this aspect is a "witch hunt" against him, and that "Attorney–client privilege is dead".

The April 2018 cover (right) versus February 2017 | Image via @MrFilmkritik on Twitter

Asked about the raids at the White House, President Trump told reporters: "It's a disgrace. It's frankly a real disgrace. It's an attack on our country in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for.

"When I saw this, and when I heard it - I heard it like you did - I said this is really now in a whole new level of unfairness."

But Time says: "Trump got the legal facts of the raids wrong - they had been conducted under warrants approved by a federal judge–but clearly appreciated the magnitude of the moment.

"It is rare for authorities to seize evidence of potential crimes from any lawyer's office. It is all but unheard of to do it from the personal attorney of the sitting President of the United States.

"The raids were reportedly related to alleged payments by Trump's personal lawyer and longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, to the pornographic film actor Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels," Time adds.

"She claims to have had a consensual affair with Trump in 2006. The FBI was also reportedly looking for information about Cohen’s possible role in brokering a deal between American Media Inc., which owns the National Enquirer, and 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, who told friends she had an affair with Trump around the same time."