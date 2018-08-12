New Brexit poll suggests over 100 UK constituencies would now vote 'Remain'

A new poll has found that more than 100 UK constituencies that voted to leave the European Union have switched their support to remain.

The poll, conducted by Focaldata and published by The Observer, compiled the breakdown by modelling two YouGov polls of more than 15,000 people.

The study concludes that most seats in Britain now contain a majority of voters who want to stay in the EU.

It suggests the shift has been driven by doubts among UK Labour voters who backed Leave.

The trend is starkest in the north of England and Wales.

Some 632 seats in England, Scotland and Wales were examined for the study.

It found that 112 had switched from leave to remain, while it suggests there are now 341 seats with majority remain support, up from 229 seats at the referendum.

One seat has switched support in Scotland and 97 have switched in England - while 14 of 40 seats in Wales have changed from leave to remain.

Overall, the model puts remain on 53% support, with 47% backing leave.

As negotiations continue between Britain and the UK, high-level British government ministers have met with European officials.

Last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May met with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to persuade European leaders to back her government's Brexit proposals.

Meanwhile the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has warned that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is "uncomfortably high".